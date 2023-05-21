PGA Live Updates | Sunny skies greet the leaders at final round of the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka fired a 4-under 66 in the third round at the soggy East Course to reach 6 under for the tournament. Koepka has a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners as he pursues his fifth major championship and third PGA title.

The 33-year-old Koepka also is seeking a bit of redemption after letting the 54-hole lead get away at the Masters in April.