PGA apologizes to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole

Mickelson said the scene “was a little bit unnerving, but it was exceptionally awesome, too.”

Koepka said his surgically repaired right knee got hit by people as he tried to break through the crowd.

Koepka wondered if someone purposely tried to hurt him. “I don’t know, it felt somebody tried to ...” he said, cutting off his thought. “I don’t know what the deal was, but it’s what it is.”

Waugh said player safety is a chief goal and he was glad order was restored. Fans circled the final green and celebrated when Mickelson finished off the win.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Phil Mickelson wades through fans on the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Phil Mickelson makes his way through fans on the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Phil Mickelson wades through fans on the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York