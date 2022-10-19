P&G starts fiscal year strong, but soaring dollar will sting

U.S companies that do a lot of business overseas are getting hammered by a surge in the value of the dollar because they must convert overseas sales back into dollars before reporting their financial performances in the U.S. Not only does a strong dollar decrease the value of those sales, it also gives foreign competitors a price edge in the United States.

That story has played out repeatedly this week as earnings season kicks into high gear. Hasbro and Johnson & Johnson were among the U.S. multinationals registered some currency exchange pain.