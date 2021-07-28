Pfizer raises 2021 outlook after strong Q2 revenue, profit

The company now anticipates revenue from that vaccine this year to reach $33.5 billion for 2.1 billion doses.

Pfizer Inc. reported second-quarter net income of $5.56 billion Wednesday, or 98 cents per share, or $1.07 per share when one-time gains and losses are removed. That far exceeds the per-share earnings of 97 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.