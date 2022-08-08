springfield-news-sun logo
X

Pfizer buying Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4B deal

FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed on the exterior of a former Pfizer factory, on May 4, 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic. Both companies' boards have approved the deal, which still needs regulatory approval and approval from GBT shareholders. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed on the exterior of a former Pfizer factory, on May 4, 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic. Both companies' boards have approved the deal, which still needs regulatory approval and approval from GBT shareholders. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic

Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic.

GBT is the developer of Oxbryta tablets, which directly targets the root cause of sickle cell disease. Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year.

Pfizer will pay $68.50 per share in cash for each GBT share.

Both companies' boards have approved the deal, which still needs regulatory approval and approval from GBT shareholders.

In Other News
1
As Israel-Palestinian truce holds, Gaza power plant restarts
2
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
3
Hungary fines Ryanair over raising prices to cope with tax
4
Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands
5
Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top