Petersen and Fox brush off rust for 'CSI: Vegas' reunion

The actors who first starred together on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in the early aughts are back together for “CSI: Vegas,” premiering Oct. 6 on CBS.

“It is at once just this sort of familiar thing in my mind and also brand new,” Fox told a virtual Television Critics gathering on Thursday. “The world, weirdly enough, is even more topsy-turvy than it was in 2000, so there’s so much new happening and yet it was sort of great to be grounded with William Petersen.”