BreakingNews
Ohio amendment ensuring access to abortion certified for November ballot
X

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Pete Davidson will perform 50 hours of community service to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home

Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” and “King of Staten Island” actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Davidson was seven years old when his father, Scott, a New York firefighter, died responding to the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and was put in an 18-month diversion that also includes 12 hours of traffic school, an order to obey all laws and restitution that was not specified.

When Davidson was charged on June 16, prosecutors called the March 4 crash a "serious collision." No one was reported injured.

Davidson's latest show, "Bupkis," debuted on Peacock in May, and he stars in the forthcoming film " Dumb Money."

In Other News
1
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden...
2
Plane fighting Greek island wildfire crashes killing both pilots, as...
3
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of Big Tech profit reports
5
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top