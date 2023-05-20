X

Pete Brown, co-writer of 'Sunshine of Your Love,' 'White Room' for rock group Cream, dies at 82

Poet and songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote some hit songs for the rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group's song “I Feel Free,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

___ This story has been edited to correct the name of the song “I Feel Free.”

