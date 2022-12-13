Peru's ousted President Castillo challenges detention

Castillo spoke during a hearing to determine whether he will remain jailed for three years while authorities build a rebellion case against him. Castillo was detained Wednesday after he was ousted by lawmakers when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

“I will never renounce or abandon this popular cause that has brought me here,” Castillo said. Then, in apparent reference to the violent protests that his ouster sparked, he urged the national police and armed forces to “lay down their arms and stop killing this people thirsty for justice.”