Peru requests extradition of Italian captain over oil spill

The prosecutors’ office in Peru said in a statement that the captain of the Mare Doricum, Giacomo Pisani, left the country on March 9. His departure came one day after a hearing in which he was prohibited from leaving Peruvian territory, according to authorities.

Peru said 11,900 barrels were spilled on Jan. 15 in front of a Repsol refinery and that the spill was its “worst ecological disaster.”