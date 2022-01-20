Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Peru: 21 beaches polluted by spill linked to Tonga eruption

A worker, dressed in protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
A worker, dressed in protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
Peru has declared an environmental emergency after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment.

Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the cleanup on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.

Vásquez said the United Nations will provide a team of experts to help Peru deal with the oil spill. People are barred for now from going to the 21 polluted beaches because of health concerns.

Peruvian authorities say an Italian-flagged ship spilled 6,000 barrels in the Pacific on Saturday in front of the La Pampilla refinery. In recent days, environmental activists have collected oil-stained or dead seabirds.

Repsol said Peruvian authorities had not provided a tsunami warning and that the ship was continuing to unload oil to the refinery when the waves hit.

Two women in Peru drowned after being swept away by strong waves following the Tonga eruption.

caption arrowCaption
A fisherman holds a fish he caught in waters contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

A fisherman holds a fish he caught in waters contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
A fisherman holds a fish he caught in waters contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean the oil contaminated Conchitas Beach, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suits, continue to clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suit, clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Workers, dressed in protective suit, clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
Workers, dressed in protective suit, clean Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
A fishermen displays for sale his catch of the day on the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

A fishermen displays for sale his catch of the day on the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
A fishermen displays for sale his catch of the day on the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
A worker, dressed in protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

A worker, dressed in protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
A worker, dressed in protective suit, cleans Conchitas Beach contaminated by an oil spill, in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
A fishermen rests near the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

A fishermen rests near the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

caption arrowCaption
A fishermen rests near the dock in Ancon, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The oil spill on the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga has expanded along the coastline, reaching Ancon, a fishing and touristic port. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

Credit: Martin Mejia

In Other News
1
US sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia
2
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gay arrested on misdemeanor
3
Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine
4
Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing
5
California's COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top