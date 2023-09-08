Person shot and critically wounded at Lil Baby concert in Memphis, Tennessee, police say

Police say a person has been shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
X

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night, police and local media said.

The Memphis Police Department posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of FedEx Forum.

A male victim was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The identity of the shooter was not known, the police statement said.

Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside the venue, WREG-TV reported.

A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request for more information from The Associated Press.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Asian shares weaken while Japan reports economy...
2
North Korea says its latest submarine can launch nuclear weapons, but...
3
Aryna Sabalenka edges Madison Keys in US Open semifinals, will play...
4
Coco Gauff wins a US Open semifinal delayed by a climate protest. Will...
5
Biden, Modi look to continue tightening US-India relations amid shared...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top