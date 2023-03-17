March Madness bracket totally busted? You're not alone

In ESPN's Tournament Challenge bracket game, only 658 perfect brackets remained by the end of the first day. More than 20 million had gotten at least one of the 16 games wrong.

Furman received a decent amount of support. The Paladins were picked to win their opener in 18.2% of ESPN's brackets. Only 6.6% picked Princeton to beat Arizona, and the Wildcats going down did tremendous damage to many brackets. They were picked in 4.9% of brackets to cut down the nets at the national championship game.