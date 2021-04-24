Perez, Cahill lead Pirates over Twins 6-2

Todd Frazier drove in a run on a fielder’s choice grounder that Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco threw away for an error. Perez then made it 3-0 with a two-run double.

The damage could have been worse but Buxton made a diving catch in left-center to rob Kevin Newman of a hit.

The Twins got one back in the bottom of the second on Cave’s RBI double.

Perez and Newman hit back-to-back homers to start the fifth, and Newman added a sacrifice fly to make it 6-1 in the sixth.

The Twins scored an unearned run in the eighth when Cave doubled, moved to third on left fielder Phillip Evans’ error and scored on Josh Donaldson’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: LHP Caleb Thielbar was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and RHP Luke Farrell was returned to the team’s alternate training site. Thielbar last pitched on April 16.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Manager Derek Shelton has not yet named a starter for Sunday afternoon’s series finale.

Twins: RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-1, 6.28 ERA) will face the Pirates for the first time in his career.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates' Trevor Cahill throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Minnesota Twins' Michael Pineda throws to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn