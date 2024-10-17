Percival Everett's 'James' wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize for fiction

In the past three years, Everett has been a runner-up for the Pulitzer Prize and for the National Book Critics Circle prize, won the PEN/Jean Stein award for the novel “Dr. No” and received such lifetime achievement honors as the Windham-Campbell Literature Prize and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. His 2001 novel “Erasure" was adapted last year into the Oscar-nominated film “American Fiction.”

Adam Higginbotham’s “Challenger,” about the 1986 space shuttle tragedy, won the Kirkus Prize for nonfiction; and Kenneth M. Cadow's ”Gather," a coming-of-age novel set in rural Vermont, was cited for young readers' literature. Like Everett, Higginbotham and Cadow each will receive $50,000.

“This year’s prize-winning books — each written with elegance and lucidity — illuminate tragedies both personal and historical, helping us to better understand our world and the spirit of human resilience," Tom Beer, editor-in-chief of Kirkus, said in a statement.

The awards are presented by the longtime publication Kirkus Reviews. Previous winners of the awards, established in 2014, include Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roz Chast and James McBride.