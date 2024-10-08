PepsiCo lowers revenue forecast on weakening demand in the US

PepsiCo said its performance in North America was "subdued," hurt by a big recall of its Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals as well as weak demand for its Frito-Lay snacks and drinks. Frito-Lay North America's sales volumes slipped 1.5%, while North American beverage volumes fell 3%.

Consumers began to push back on higher prices this summer after years of increases, and PepsiCo it vowed to lower the cost of some products like potato chips and tortilla chips.

Third quarter revenue was flat at $23.3 billion. Wall Street had expected revenue of $23.8 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income fell 5% to $2.9 billion, or $2.13 per share. That was also short of analyst forecasts of $2.28.

PepsiCo shares fell 1% in premarket trading.