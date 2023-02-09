Pepsi price hikes fuel 10% jump in the fourth quarter sales

Revenue rose more than 10% to $28 billion. That was better than the $26.8 billion Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Pepsi raised prices in a number of markets as it continued to battle double-digit percentage cost increases for ingredients like cooking oil, potatoes and seasonings. Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker products booked double-digit revenue gains in North America even though sales volumes were down 1% and 3%, respectively.