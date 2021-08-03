springfield-news-sun logo
X

Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

Pentagon police officers walk near the facility’s Metro station, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photos/Sagar Meghani)
Pentagon police officers walk near the facility’s Metro station, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photos/Sagar Meghani)

Credit: Sagar Meghani

Credit: Sagar Meghani

Nation & World | Updated 3 minutes ago
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and SAGAR MEGHANI, Associated Press
Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn't immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

Police block off an entrance to the Pentagon following reports of multiple gun shots fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station Tuesday, Aug, 3 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Police block off an entrance to the Pentagon following reports of multiple gun shots fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station Tuesday, Aug, 3 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Credit: Kevin Wolf

Credit: Kevin Wolf

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Credit: Charles Dharapak

Credit: Charles Dharapak

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top