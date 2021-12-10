Pentagon considering COVID-19 booster mandate for troops

Kirby said the numbers are trending in the right direction, but “we know there's more work to do.”

So far none of the services have said that any service members have been forced out due to their refusal to get the shots, although an unknown number have voluntarily retired or left the service over the matter since the mandate was put in place.

“The secretary's expectation is 100% vaccination, that's what he wants to see,” Kirby said.

He added that Austin also expects the services to implement the mandate in a compassionate and thoughtful way and not “immediately go to some sort of punitive or administrative action.” The services, he said, must ensure that troops understand the ramifications of the decision to refuse the vaccine, as well as the ramifications to their health and to their military unit's readiness.