Pennsylvania baseball player fatally struck in the face while dismantling unapproved dugout

Angel Mercado, 19, was a middle infielder who had just completed his freshman season at Division II Central Penn College. He had been playing in a summer recreation league that held its games and practices in a park in Harrisburg.

The coach of Mercado's team had built a makeshift dugout there out of wood on Sunday, but city officials told him it wasn't allowed. Mercado was among a group of players dismantling the structure Monday afternoon when it unexpectedly collapsed and he was struck in the face.