Penguins star Evgeni Malkin's Stanley Cup rings found elsewhere in home after burglary

Malkin reported the burglary on Jan. 11, when he returned home following Pittsburgh's 5-0 loss to Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena. While the rings have been found, the investigation into the break-in remains open.

The 38-year-old Malkin is the latest victim in a series of home invasions of high-profile athletes. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's house was targeted while the Bengals played Monday Night Football in Dallas in December.

The homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into in October. In the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis had his home broken into Nov. 2 and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.'s home was burglarized on Sept. 15 while he was at a Minnesota Vikings game.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl