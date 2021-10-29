Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor's race

In recent weeks, Youngkin has seized on allegations of sexual assault at two different Loudon County high schools allegedly committed by the same student. The cases were widely publicized by conservative media, after the father of the first victim was arrested in an altercation with another parent at a school board meeting discussing transgender policy.

That led some activists to allege that school officials were more interested in punishing parents than stopping a student who has been charged with sexual assaults in separate schools.

Although the details of the case are still emerging, Pence seized on it, saying he was angered “to think those crimes happened because some adults cared more about politics than the well being of our kids.”

“Mike Pence peddling these divisive, hateful, right-wing lies shows that he and Glenn have more in common than their complete and total allegiance to Donald Trump,” McAuliffe spokeswoman Christina Freundlich said.

Pence repeatedly chided McAuliffe, who previously served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, accusing him of supporting critical race theory. Although the academic theory is rarely taught, especially in elementary schools, Pence and other speakers at Thursday’s event said they'd heard anecdotal stories about young kids being made to feel bad about being white.

“Children as young as kindergarten are being taught to be ashamed of their skin color,” Pence said, adding that “critical race theory is nothing more than state-sponsored racism” and calling it an attempt to ”indoctrinate our youth into radical, left-wing ideology.”

In the final days of the campaign, McAuliffe has slammed Youngkin for using “racist dog whistles” to rally GOP base voters. Youngkin’s campaign released an ad this week featuring a mother who years ago sought to have the book “Beloved” banned from classrooms in suburban Washington.

The acclaimed 1987 novel by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison is about an escaped slave who kills her infant daughter rather than allowing the girl to be returned to the plantation.

The Virginia mother’s advocacy led to state legislation McAuliffe vetoed in 2016 and 2017 that would have let parents opt out of having their children study classroom materials with sexually explicit content.

McAuliffe has accused Youngkin of trying to “silence” one of America's “most prominent Black authors.”

But Youngkin counters that the measures McAuliffe vetoed had bipartisan support among state lawmakers, meaning McAuliffe is now accusing his own party of racism.