Penalty save denies City victory, keeps EPL title race alive

City finishes at home to Aston Villa, managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who was never able to win the league for Liverpool. He still could — but as a coach.

Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton in its last game.

It's just as tense at the other end of the standings.

Leeds scored in the second minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw against Brighton and move out of the relegation zone at Burnley's expense.

Burnley lost 1-0 at Tottenham a few hours earlier and lies in third-to-last place, one point behind Leeds.

Burnley does have two games remaining while Leeds has one.

Everton will be safe from relegation by beating Brentford later Sunday.

West Ham's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, in green, makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London stadium in London, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

West Ham's Craig Dawson, left, tackles Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus before a penalty for Manchester City during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London stadium in London, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, and West Ham's manager David Moyes greet each other before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London stadium in London, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wiggelsworth)

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, center, scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove, at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)