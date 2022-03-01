PEN America presents literary awards in Manhattan ceremony

The literary and free expression organization announced Monday that Hernández had won the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award for a work of any genre demonstrating “originality, merit and impact, with Joy Williams' “Harrow” and Percival Everett's “The Trees” among the finalists.

Other winners included Yoon Choi’s “Skinship,” which received the $25,000 PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for best debut story collection, and Margaret Renkl’s “Graceland, at Last,” presented the $15,000 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay. The $10,000 PEN/Open Book Award, for “exceptional” work by a writer of color, was given to Divya Victor’s exploration of immigration and white supremacy “Curb.” The PEN/Hemingway prize for best first novel went to Torrey Peters’ “Detransition, Baby.”