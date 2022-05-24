PEN America honors activists, artists and dissidents

Some presenters cited personal affinities with the honorees. Douglas noted that he had ancestors from Eastern Europe. Katz was introduced by Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who recalled that when he was mayor of Newark a decade ago Katz made the city his base for his audio book producer and distributor.

“Audible was the first major company that moved to Newark when I was mayor," Booker said. “People had given up on Newark. People ignored our city. People had declared our city dead.”

Smith, the British author known for such novels as “White Teeth” and “On Beauty,” wondered why she was receiving an award for literary service. As she acknowledged Monday night, she has largely confined her “service” to writing books, having “headed no committees, avoided literally every board I could, ducked out of the way of open letters and literary petitions as if they were lobbed hand grenades.”

She contrasted herself with such author-activists as Simone Weil and Albert Camus and James Baldwin, expressing her “awe and respect” for them, while calling her work its own kind of contribution, stating that “thought, too, is a form of action.”

“I know what I am. I am a novelist. I sit in my room. I write. I read. Sometimes when my children come in to ask me to do something, they will say, ‘You’re literally doing nothing!’" she said. “To you I want to confess I consider it my vocation to put whatever linguistic gifts I have at the service of language itself.”

Caption Actor Michael Douglas attends the PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, Monday, May 23, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Caption Author Zadie Smith attends the PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, Monday, May 23, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Caption High school junior Jack Petocz attends the PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, Monday, May 23, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Caption Kateryna Yesypenko, wife of detained Crimean journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko, attends the PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, Monday, May 23, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)