Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been replaced with open primaries in which the top four vote-getters in each race advance to the general election,. In the general election ranked voting will be used.

Murkowski and Tshibaka, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, earned two of the slots in the Senate race with results still being tabulated. The other two slots have not yet been decided.