Peloton to stop making its own bikes, treadmills

Other manufacturers, seeing Peloton's success, stepped in to build cheaper interactive bikes and treadmills, leaving Peloton with a growing inventory of unsold equipment.

In February the company announced a major restructuring and abandoned plans to open its first U.S. factory in Ohio, which would have employed 2,000. Co-founder John Foley stepped down as CEO and the company announced nearly 3,000 job cuts.

The company reported mounting losses and stagnating sales in its most recent quarter. It also offered a bleak sales outlook for the current quarter and signed a commitment to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars.

Peloton has had success with its digital app, which can be used with other equipment. The company has said that it would like to focus more on the app and less on equipment sales. It has cut the price on its equipment, but the price of its monthly subscriptions are up around 13%.

Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp. will manufacture equipment for the company as part of an expanding relationship.

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. rose 4.5% Tuesday.