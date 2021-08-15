Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

In a letter Sunday to Democratic lawmakers, Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested that the House will take a single vote that would clear an initial hurdle for both a budget resolution and a separate infrastructure bill. The budget blueprint would open the gate for Congress to later consider a separate, $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill for social and environment programs.

Nine centrist Democrats said Friday they would vote against the budget resolution until the House first approves the bipartisan, $1 trillion package of road, railway and other infrastructure projects. That measure, which the Senate approved last week, is the top priority for moderates, who want to bank a quick win by sending it to Biden for his signature.