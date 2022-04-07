Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi also postponed a planned congressional delegation trip to Asia she was scheduled to lead.

Washington has experienced a rush of new COVID-19 cases as restrictions have lifted and more events and gatherings are happening across Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced positive tests. The officials were among more than a dozen attendees of the Saturday night Gridiron Club dinner to test positive for the virus. Pelosi did not attend the dinner, her spokesman said.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and would "work at home while following isolation protocols."

Several lawmakers have announced positive test results and are isolating.

The Capitol reopened last week to some public tours for the first time since it was shuttered two years ago with the onset of the pandemic.

Caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib