Pelosi backs Trump impeachment leader Schiff in Senate race

Schiff “knows well the nexus between a strong democracy and a strong economy,” said Pelosi, who tapped him for the impeachment position.

It also was unusual to see Pelosi pick sides in a contest expected to draw a crowd of rival candidates from within her own party. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter entered the race for the safe Democratic seat last month. Other possible contenders include Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Feinstein's reticence about her future has created a publicly awkward dynamic — the Senate race to replace her is unfolding, even as the senator remains unclear about her intentions.

In recent years, questions have arisen about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness in representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.

Pelosi's support for Schiff was not surprising. They have worked together for years and are close. Porter, a leader in the party's progressive wing who was first elected in 2018, ran as an outsider looking to shake up the Washington status quo. She has had occasional breaks with Democratic leadership, including her opposition to the revival of so-called earmarks, or spending for legislators' home-district projects.

