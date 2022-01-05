Pelicans star Zion Williamson rehabbing away from the team

Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said Wednesday that the club agreed that "in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

Williamson, who averaged a team-high 27 points and was an All-Star last season, was trying to return to practice in mid-December from an injury that occurred during the summer. But imaging of his foot revealed a setback and the club said at that time that Williamson would cease practicing and focus on healing.