Pedro Almodóvar warns against algorithms in Instagram row

“We have to be vigilant before the machines decide what we can and cannot do,” Almodóvar said after a poster for “Parallel Mothers” displaying a lactating nipple was removed by Instagram's algorithm due to its ban on nudity. The social network has since apologized and backtracked after recognizing the “artistic context” of the image.

Almodóvar, in an emailed statement, thanked thousands of Instagram users who kept re-uploading the image after it was removed.