Peacock to stream Royals-Tigers game without announcers

“One of our goals for the Peacock game has been to celebrate the game and the players and everything that makes the sport special. So for this game that kind of gives us an opportunity to celebrate everything that makes baseball special off the field,” Fareed said.

The matchup between Kansas City and Detroit — both under .500 — also gives Peacock a chance to be creative in a way it perhaps wouldn't with a game including the Mets, Yankees or Dodgers.

Peacock does not release streaming numbers for its MLB Sunday Leadoff package, but Fareed said players and fans have learned to adapt to games starting at 11:30 a.m. or noon Eastern.

“I do think that there’s something unique about an exclusive late morning or early afternoon game, because I think that window for sports, partly because of the Premier League and the big college football game, this past year has become a prime viewing time for sports,” he said. “If you got kids like I do, my day has been shifted more in the morning than at night."

