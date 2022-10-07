Peace talks in Ethiopian conflict are delayed, diplomats say

The conflict between the Tigray forces and Ethiopia’s federal government renewed in late August, ending a lull in fighting in place since March that had allowed thousands of truckloads of aid to enter the Tigray region, where more than 5 million people need humanitarian assistance. Now aid deliveries have stopped.

Forces from neighboring Eritrea are again deeply involved in the fighting on the side of Ethiopian forces, according to witnesses and recent satellite imagery.

Millions of people in northern Ethiopia, including the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, have been uprooted from their homes and tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed since the conflict broke out in November 2020.

Babies in Tigray are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for over 5 million people, the AP reported this week, citing a yet-unpublished study shared by its authors. Women are dying during pregnancy or within 42 days of giving birth at five times the rate before the war.