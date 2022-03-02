Peace in Taiwan Strait a global concern, says Mullen

Taiwan and mainland China are separated by the 160-kilometer (100 mile) -wide Taiwan Strait, and any Chinese attempt to attack or invade would entail considerable risk, along with the possibility of involving the U.S. and other regional powers in the conflict.

The U.S. provides Taiwan with defensive arms and is legally bound to ensure the island can defend itself and treat all threats to it as matters of “grave concern.”

Mullen said the visit by his delegation “reflects the bipartisan nature of support for the United States’ strong partnership with Taiwan.”

In her remarks, Tsai emphasized that Taiwan would continue to bolster its defenses against China and said the resistance of the Ukrainian people was an inspiration.

“As a member of the international community, Taiwan not only expresses severe condemnation, but also participates in international sanctions against Russia and initiates humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," she said. “Now is the time for democracies in the world to unite, and Taiwan cannot be absent."

Separately, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Taiwan Wednesday evening and was met by the Foreign Ministry's chief of North American affairs. Pompeo, who earlier led the Central Intelligence Agency, will also meet with Tsai Thursday and address a forum, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Pompeo has drawn attention for his recent flattering comments about Vladimir Putin, in which he called the Russian president “very capable” and said he has “enormous respect for him.”

