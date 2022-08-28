springfield-news-sun logo
X

Paula Reto wins CP Women’s Open for first LPGA Tour title

Paula Reto, of South Africa, holds the trophy after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, holds the trophy after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.

Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62.

Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67.

Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69. An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under.

Alena Sharp was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to tie for 17th at 10 under.

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, raises her golf club over her head as fans shout, after her chip came up short on the green of the 17th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Paula Reto, of South Africa, raises her golf club over her head as fans shout, after her chip came up short on the green of the 17th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, raises her golf club over her head as fans shout, after her chip came up short on the green of the 17th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, acknowledges the crowd as she approaches the 18th green during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Paula Reto, of South Africa, acknowledges the crowd as she approaches the 18th green during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, acknowledges the crowd as she approaches the 18th green during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, reacts to a missed putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Paula Reto, of South Africa, reacts to a missed putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, reacts to a missed putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after her final putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after her final putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after her final putt on the 18th hole during the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, of South Africa, celebrates after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, from South Africa, laughs as she is sprayed with champagne following her first LPGA win at the CP Women's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Paula Reto, from South Africa, laughs as she is sprayed with champagne following her first LPGA win at the CP Women's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, from South Africa, laughs as she is sprayed with champagne following her first LPGA win at the CP Women's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto of South Africa smiles after her putt on the green of the 8th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Paula Reto of South Africa smiles after her putt on the green of the 8th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto of South Africa smiles after her putt on the green of the 8th hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, from South Africa, watches her drive off the 3rd tee during the third round action at the CP Women's Open, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Paula Reto, from South Africa, watches her drive off the 3rd tee during the third round action at the CP Women's Open, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Combined ShapeCaption
Paula Reto, from South Africa, watches her drive off the 3rd tee during the third round action at the CP Women's Open, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Adrian Wyld

Credit: Adrian Wyld

In Other News
1
Lloyd has 26, sends Storm over Aces in WNBA semis opener
2
Ohtani, Trout homer as Angels finish 3-game sweep of Jays
3
Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor
4
Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'
5
Verlander exits early, Astros hold on for 3-1 win over O's
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top