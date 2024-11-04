Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Will Smith pay tribute to Quincy Jones

— "He was supremely talented, and I felt privileged to have known him for many years. He was friends with George Martin, the Beatles' producer and, between the two of them, produced some very fine music. Quincy or 'Quince' or 'Q', as he was known, always had a twinkle in his eye and had a very positive, loving spirit which infected everyone who knew him. His work with Michael Jackson is, of course, legendary and he had so many other strings to his musical bow," Paul McCartney on Instagram.

— "Quincy is the reason why I decided to become a record producer. His records were my go-to when I started engineering. All of the time that I spent hanging out with him was priceless and I love how open he was- the advice he gave me, the conversations we had have helped me in my life and career. Forever inspired by the incomparable Quincy Jones," Dr. Dre, on Instagram.

— "Quincy Jones is the true definition of a Mentor, a Father and a Friend. He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to. He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly," - Will Smith on Instagram.

— "I am speechless at the moment. What this man means to me goes extremely deep. What a life. What an expression of authenticity. What a teacher. I am humbled that I was given the gift of your openness and friendship. I am still processing," Lenny Kravitz on X.

— "My fans know how important Quincy was to the fabric of my music. I was given the opportunity to write a foreword to his book and tried to capture what he meant to me as a human. Let's celebrate his life today," Abel Tesfaye/The Weeknd on X.

— "I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a description loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily," Ice-T on X.

— "My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him," Michael Caine on X (Both Caine and Jones were born March 14, 1933).

— "Today, we say goodbye to the legendary Quincy Jones—a musical giant whose genius reshaped our world and left an enduring legacy. Rest well, Quincy. #legend," Morgan Freeman on X.

— "R.I.P to my mentor #QuincyJones, you're the reason I became a composer at 16… Long live the musical king," Wyclef Jean on X

— "He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater. I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound," Colman Domingo on X.

— "A masterful musician, composer, and orchestrator, who left his mark on the American musical culture. A man of soulfulness and swing. 'If music be the food of love , play on,'" Wendell Pierce on X.

— "We've lost a pure unadulterated genius. 20th century music carries his imprint," playwright Lynn Nottage on X.

— "Quincy Jones was so much more than just a musical genius. He was a raconteur, film artist, and a good man. We were very lucky to have had him," Lee Grant on X.

— "My hero. truly one of the greatest minds the music world has ever known. he was so kind to me, so wonderful, such an influence. his legacy and his music will live forever. thank you for everything, Q. you were the dude," Harry Connick Jr. on Instagram.