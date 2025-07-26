Paul Goldschmidt regrets bad throw in 12-5 loss to Phillies, Yankees' 9th error in 4 games

“I was playing in and he hit a little bit to my right, a little soft and I knew going to be a bang-bang play at first and tried to get him at home,” said Goldschmidt, a four-time Gold Glove winner. “Looking back, I should have just made the play and went to first base there. I think even if I put that throw perfect, Turner’s probably still beating that out."

With Turner on third and Kyle Schwarber on second, Castellanos hit a 42-foot grounder at 61.4 mph to Goldschmidt, who was playing in. At the edge of the grass, Goldschmidt moved to his right, made an off-balance throw and the ball sailed over catcher Austin Wells’ glove as Turner scored the tying run, Schwarber took third and Castellanos second.

“Probably too aggressive of a play by me to try and make a play where they were going to be safe anyway and it led to another base runner rather than just getting the out at first," Goldschmidt said. "So that was a mistake.”

It was Goldschmidt’s third error this season and the Yankees' 54th. Two pitches later, Luke Weaver hung a changeup that J.T. Realmuto hit for a tiebreaking, three-run homer.

“You’re Paul Goldschmidt and you trust that I’m going to throw the ball on line,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Even if we don’t have a play there, maybe something happens. The runner trips or something, so you’re trying to make a play there.”

Weaver allowed his fifth homer in 12 appearances since making a quick return from a hamstring injury on June 20. He allowed home runs in three straight outings July 1-4 and had four straight scoreless appearances before Friday.

New York’s relievers allowed 10 runs and has a 4.28 ERA, 23rd among the 30 teams. The Yankees have a 6.20 ERA in July, the worst mark in the major leagues.

“It’s a challenge right now, but we’ve got to have guys step up,” Boone said

New York is 3-6 following a five-game winning streak. The Yankees are 21-27 opening a seven-game AL East lead with a 35-20 start, committing 30 errors during the slide.

“We’re in a good spot to make a run here,” said Austin Wells, who hit one of the Yankees' four solo homers. “I think the tides are going to turn.”

