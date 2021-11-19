Patriots stifle Falcons 25-0 for 5th straight victory

The Patriots drove 76 in seven plays for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Damien Harris did most of the dirty work, running four times for 34 yards and hauling in a 9-yard pass, before Agholor got open over the middle against busted coverage, hauled in the pass from Jones and scooted into the end zone.

Van Noy had two sacks and capped a brilliant defensive performance with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown off Falcons backup QB Josh Rosen.

Atlanta's only chance to make a game of it came after A.J. Terrell's 35-yard interception return sparked a drive that reached the New England 16 in the final minute of the third quarter.

On fourth and 1, the Falcons handed the ball to Qadree Ollison, who had been promoted from the practice squad just before the game. He was swallowed up by the Patriots for no gain.

Atlanta simply had no offensive punch with hybrid star Cordarrelle Patterson unable to go because of an ankle injury.

The Patriots devoted much of their attention to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, limiting the first-round pick to three catches for 29 yards.

New England has its longest winning streak since an 8-0 start to the 2019 season, which turned out to be Tom Brady's final year in New England.

Of course, any meeting between these two teams is sure to bring back memories of the greatest comeback — and collapse — in Super Bowl history. In 2017, the Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter and lost to the Brady-led Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

The Falcons should've known they were in a for a long night when a lunar eclipse occurring after the game was set to last three hours — and 28 minutes.

Yep, another reminder of 3-28.

The Patriots social media team couldn't resist a little poke, sending out a tweet before the game that said, "We weren't going to mention it but ... You can't make this stuff up."

FALCON FOLLIES

A terrible sequence in the second quarter epitomized Atlanta’s offensive woes.

On third and less than a yard at the New England 14, Ryan was thrown down by Van Noy for a 13-yard sack.

The Falcons still appeared to salvage some points when Younghoe Koo kicked a 45-yard field goal, only to have it wiped off the board by an illegal formation penalty on lineman Jason Springs.

Forced to kick again, Koo’s 50-yard veered wide left of the upright.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans (8-2) Nov. 26.

Falcons: Travel to Jacksonville on Nov. 26 to face the woeful Jaguars (2-7).

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates his interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, on ground at right, is sacked for a loss by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) who reacts after the sack on third down forcing a punt during the second quarter in an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) runs after his interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption A Atlanta Falcons fan watches play against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches play against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gets up slowly after being tackled by New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, right, watches play against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes in the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith (40) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates his touchdown with New England Patriots guard Ted Karras (67) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is sacked for a loss by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon on third down forcing a punt during the second quarter in an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, bottom, and New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) hit Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson