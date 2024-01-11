BreakingNews
Construction begins on $2M Springfield High School health center

Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says

Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced.

A news conference is planned for later in the day in which team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick will address the decision.

In Other News
1
The tribes wanted to promote their history. Removing William Penn's...
2
Iran's navy seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman that was at the center of...
3
Chesapeake Energy, Southwestern Energy combining in $7.4 billion deal
4
US applications for jobless benefits fall to lowest level in 12 weeks
5
New list scores TV, streaming series for on-screen and...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top