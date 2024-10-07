Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people early Saturday. The charges allege Peppers shoved a girlfriend to the ground, shoved her head into a wall, and put his hands around her neck to strangle her. Police said she was treated at home for injuries to her face and knees.

Peppers was arrested and posted $2,500 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22, but he was allowed to waive his appearance.

In court, Peppers' attorney, Marc Brofsky, said evidence in the case “sheds real doubt on the allegations, including videotaped evidence.” He said Peppers agreed not to have contact with the woman.

Coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Monday the team is still gathering information on Peppers' arrest. He said Peppers will be allowed at the team's facilities for now.

“We don’t know enough to say he shouldn’t be in the building,” Mayo said.

The situation has been addressed with the team, Mayo said, adding that the "players need to know about it so we can learn from whatever happened.”

The Patriots signed Peppers, a safety in his third season with the team, to an extension over the summer. Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons.

Peppers, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, didn't play Sunday in the Patriots 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Mayo said the Patriots were aware of the arrest on Saturday.

