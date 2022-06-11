springfield-news-sun logo
X

Patrick Reed is latest defection from PGA to Saudi series

Patrick Reed hits from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, June 3, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Combined ShapeCaption
Patrick Reed hits from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, June 3, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Nation & World
By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Patrick Reed is the latest former Masters champion to sign up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series in defiance of the PGA Tour

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Patrick Reed is the latest former Masters champion to sign up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series in defiance of the PGA Tour.

The 19th defection from the PGA Tour was announced Saturday during the final round of the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Golf Club outside London, where Charl Schwartzel of South Africa was on course for a victory that would earn him $4.75 million.

The lucrative rewards for joining the series funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund have not been enough to entice any players ranked in the world's top 10.

Reed, who has won almost $37 million in a decade on the PGA Tour, is ranked 36th. The American's only major win was the 2018 Masters.

Having appeared at three Ryder Cups, where he has been one of the brashest characters on the American team, Reed's decision could see him ineligible for selection in the future.

Reed said he would make his debut on the second stop of the LIV Golf series in Portland, Oregon, on June 30-July 2.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Planes perform a fly past just before the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Planes perform a fly past just before the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Planes perform a fly past just before the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays from a tee during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays from a tee during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays from a tee during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays a tee shot during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays a tee shot during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays a tee shot during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman stands on a tee box during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman stands on a tee box during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman stands on a tee box during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

In Other News
1
New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study
2
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
3
Man killed in floods in Turkey's capital
4
Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes
5
Leclerc takes pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top