Pastrnak has a goal and 3 assists, Bruins beat Capitals 5-2

Mission accomplished in Game 1 of 82, at least. Linus Ullmark, who figures to rotate starts with Jeremy Swayman in net for Boston, made 33 saves, including a flashy grab with his glove to rob Evgeny Kuznetsov early in the third period.

Darcy Kuemper struggled a bit in his Capitals debut less than three months since backstopping the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup. Kuemper allowed four goals on 29 shots, giving up a big rebound to Bergeron and getting beat five-hole along the ice by Pastrnak, Boston's top winger who's in a contract year and already on pace for a major payday.

Anthony Mantha and Conor Sheary scored for Washington, which went 0 for 4 on the power play. Captain Alex Ovechkin, the active leader in goals in season openers, had three shots on net but was held off the score sheet.

NOTES: Hampus Lindholm scored an empty-netter with 1:05 left. ... Czech F Jakub Lauko made his NHL debut for the Bruins wearing No. 94. It's the highest number a player has worn in the nearly-100 year history of the Original Six franchise. ... Boston signed veteran defenseman Anton Stralman to a $1 million contract for the season. The 36-year-old Swede, who earned a job after attending training camp on a professional tryout, will be eligible to play when his work visa is settled.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in their home opener.

Capitals: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the second half of a back to back for each team.

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

