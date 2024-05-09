Passengers and crew safely evacuated after Boeing 737 plane's tire burst during landing in Turkey

Officials in Turkey say 190 passengers and crew have been safely evacuated from a plane after a tire burst during landing at an airport near the southern town of Alanya
Nation & World
Updated 8 minutes ago
X

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A total of 190 people were safely evacuated from a plane in Turkey on Thursday after one of its tires burst during landing at a southern airport, Turkey's transportation ministry said. No one was hurt.

The Boeing 737-800, belonging to Turkey-based Corendon Airlines, stopped safely on the runway after landing at Gazipasa airport near the Mediterranean coastal town of Alanya, the company said. The plane, which carried 184 passengers and six crew members, was on a flight from Cologne, Germany.

Corendon Airlines denied Turkish media reports that the aircraft had landed on its nose. Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry reported damage to the plane's front gear but did not provide details.

The runway was not damaged but flights were diverted to the nearby Antalya airport while the aircraft was being removed.

It was the second incident at a Turkish airport in as many days.

On Wednesday a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx Express made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed. No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft.

In Other News
1
Russia celebrates victory in World War II as Putin accuses the West of...
2
Bank of England edges closer to rate cut, possibly in June, as it...
3
Storms threaten the South as a week of deadly weather punches through...
4
Winner of North Macedonia's parliamentary election to seek governing...
5
First shipment of aid to the US-built floating pier in Gaza departs...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top