Passengers and crew safely evacuated after Boeing 737 plane's tire burst during landing in Turkey

Corendon Airlines denied Turkish media reports that the aircraft had landed on its nose. Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry reported damage to the plane's front gear but did not provide details.

The runway was not damaged but flights were diverted to the nearby Antalya airport while the aircraft was being removed.

It was the second incident at a Turkish airport in as many days.

On Wednesday a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx Express made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed. No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft.