Passenger survives being hit in the head by flying turtle

The gash drew a lot of blood, but the woman was not seriously hurt. The turtle was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.

“I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything,” the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her injured mother.

The turtle, on the other hand, had the best luck of anything — it just had a few scratches on its shell and was released back into the nearby woods, Port Orange police officer Andre Fleming said.