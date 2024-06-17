Passenger plane lands safely in New Zealand after a fire shuts down an engine

New Zealand's fire service says a passenger plane landed safely after a fire shut down one engine shortly after takeoff
Nation & World
By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A passenger plane landed safely at a New Zealand airport on Monday after a fire shut down one of its engines, the nation’s fire service said.

The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion.

Fire trucks met the plane as it arrived in Invercargill about 50 minutes after takeoff from Queenstown, said Lynn Crosson, shift supervisor for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The cause of the engine fire and the number of passengers on board the plane were not immediately known, Queenstown Airport spokesperson Catherine Nind said.

Virgin Australia said in an emailed statement that the incident may have been caused by “a possible bird strike.”

Queenstown, with a population of 53,000, is popular tourist destination on New Zealand's South Island, famous for skiing, adventure tourism and alpine vistas.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower as China reports factory...
2
The trial of a US reporter charged with espionage in Russia is to begin...
3
Muslims in Asia celebrate Eid al-Adha with sacrifice festival and...
4
Trains collide in eastern India, killing at least 8 with rescue work...
5
Strong winds, steep terrain hamper crews battling Los Angeles area's...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top