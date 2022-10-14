Passenger bus hits a roadside bomb in central Mali; 6 dead

Bandiagara was once a tourist hub for Western travelers coming to hike through Mali's Dogon country. However, the Islamic extremists who once were contained to the country's north have infiltrated the central part of Mali, making the area unsafe for tourism.

In 2012 extremists held the main centers of northern Mali but French troops pushed the rebels out of the towns in 2013. But the jihadists continued to operate in Mali's vast northern desert areas, attacking government targets.

Security concerns across the country have deepened since the French military withdrew its troops from Mali. France's decision to move its forces to neighboring Niger came after relations sharply deteriorated with Mali's junta leader Col. Assimi Goita, the man who seized power in an August 2020 coup.