Parton, Oh, Biles and teachers named 'People of the Year'

"This year has been a transformative one, pushing us all to create something new and hopefully better for our lives," the magazine said. "This issue reflects that spirt: Our People of the Year cover stars have all led the way in their fields to help make the world a little bit better."

Parton was cited for giving away millions of books and supporting COVID-19 research and Oh was celebrated for fighting anti-Asian hate and working on "transformative stories." People said Biles' focus on mental health “redefined what it means to win in sports.” And the nation's more than 3 million teachers have “gone above and beyond to ensure our nation’s kids have bright opportunities ahead.”