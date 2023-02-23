Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee

News outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a collapsed section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale that took out about two dozen parking spaces. The footage showed a mound of snow at the bottom of a gaping hole in the concrete garage. Firefighters milled about, with some climbing the mound of snow.

Messages seeking details were left with North Shore Fire/Rescue, the agency that handles firefighting and rescues in Glendale, as well as the city’s mayor and city administrator weren't immediately returned. James Burnett, a spokesman for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, said that his agency has offered to assist at the scene but was told deputies weren't needed.