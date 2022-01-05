Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

Minnesota activated quarterback Kirk Cousins from COVID-19 reserve, after he missed the game at Green Bay — the first unplanned absence of his career — and saw the Vikings eliminated from playoff contention in the loss.

Seven Vikings players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list, including three starters that are on track to be cleared in time to play in the final game against Chicago.

The 49ers placed two more defensive backs on the COVID-19 list Wednesday with rookie cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir joining safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback K’Waun Williams and cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't ruled out any of those players from playing Sunday against the Rams when the Niners can clinch the playoffs with a win.

The Raiders activated star tight end Darren Waller, along with defensive end Carl Nassib and guard Jordan Simmons from the COVID-19 list.

Las Vegas hopes to get Waller back this week for the first time since he injured his knee on Thanksgiving in Dallas. Waller was in line possibly to return last week before his positive test.

The Jets activated defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Tyler Kroft from the COVID-19 list. They also restored offensive lineman Isaiah Williams to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

The Seahawks placed starting defensive tackle Al Woods and practice squad defensive tackle Myles Adams on the COVID-19 list. Woods has started every game and has a career-high 50 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

The Broncos activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb and receiver Jerry Jeudy.

